The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at the border, emphasizing that the statement is a “disinformation.”

February 10, 2022, 10:27 Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, according to which the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia on Wednesday opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, is disinformation," the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia added that the situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.