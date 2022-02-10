Artsakhpress

Macron calls his dialogue with Putin substantive and rich

French President Emmanuel Macron called his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week "substantive and rich."

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "It is necessary to work together in order to maintain stability, peace and reset confidence-building mechanisms. We are certain of it," Macron wrote on his Instagram.

He added that "the exchange of views in Moscow with the Russian leader was rich and substantive."

"I believe in the unity of Europe to which we should go together," the French leader noted. Focusing on the situation in Ukraine, he pointed out that it is necessary to advance in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and nurture a broad, demanding, innovative dialogue, which will allow to build common guarantees." "Our objective: security for everyone," Macron added.


     

US Encouraged by France’s Diplomatic Efforts, Macron-Putin Talks — White House

The United States is encouraged by France’s diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the recent talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Devotion is immortality...Arman Avanesyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

