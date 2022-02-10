Macron calls his dialogue with Putin substantive and rich

French President Emmanuel Macron called his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week "substantive and rich."

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is necessary to work together in order to maintain stability, peace and reset confidence-building mechanisms. We are certain of it," Macron wrote on his Instagram.

He added that "the exchange of views in Moscow with the Russian leader was rich and substantive."

"I believe in the unity of Europe to which we should go together," the French leader noted. Focusing on the situation in Ukraine, he pointed out that it is necessary to advance in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and nurture a broad, demanding, innovative dialogue, which will allow to build common guarantees." "Our objective: security for everyone," Macron added.