CSTO Will Provide Military Assistance if Armenia Applies for – Stanislav Zas

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will provide military assistance if Armenia applies for, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas declared today, Izvestia reports, ArmRadio reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “If there is such an appeal, all our emergency response centers, mechanisms will be put into action,” he said on the sidelines of the Valdai Club conference.

Zas said that a crisis response working group was created within the framework of the CSTO after the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan.

“We have now created a working group and are carefully studying this first practical experience of ours, all our actions. We will test, first of all, the crisis response system. We need to be able to quickly and effectively use the existing potential in any conditions and at any point in the zone of CSTO responsibility,” he said.

According to the Secretary General, the operation in Kazakhstan showed the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. “We got the first practical experience and made sure that the forces and means that our organization possesses, and the mechanisms for their use that have been created over 20 years, they really function and allow us to solve the tasks that our organization faces,” he said.