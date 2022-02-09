During the 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

February 9, 2022, 15:40 Devotion is immortality...Arman Avanesyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arman Avanesyan is one of them. Arman Avanesyan was born in 2000 in the village of Avdur, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic. He studied at the local secondary school, and then continued his education at the Stepanakert Vocational College.

"Arman with his modesty and kindness deserved everyone's attention. He is the eldest of my 3 brothers.

He was a caring and attentive brother. He was looking forward to going to the army. He was drafted in 2019. My brother's last call was on September 26; he spoke as usual. On September 27, 2020, communication with him was interrupted. Since the first day of the war he had been at the forefront. He fought in the hottest spots, and then in Talish they, together with their comrades-in-arms, at the cost of their own lives, held the entrusted combat position. My brother died on October 2 on the outskirts of Talish.

All my memories are connected with my brother. My younger brothers will continue the work left unfinished by Arman," said Arman's sister Anush.

Arman Avanesyan was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" Medal.