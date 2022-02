2206 | February 4, 2022 13:48 This year we plan to resettle 7,000 of our displaced compatriots in Artsakh. Hayk Khanumyan

2182 | February 4, 2022 14:48 The President of the Republic got acquainted with the construction works of a new settlement being built for the residents of occupied Aknaghbyur

2173 | February 4, 2022 16:04 Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

2145 | February 4, 2022 17:16 Central Bus Station of Stepanakert will be improved

1726 | February 3, 2022 16:11 The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

1710 | February 3, 2022 11:38 Armenian, Austrian Foreign Ministers sign joint declaration

1606 | February 3, 2022 10:48 World oil prices falling

1471 | February 4, 2022 15:54 Steps taken to restore forests. The export of firewood banned. Minister