Representatives of the Tufenkian Foundation discussed the programs to be implemented with the heads of Martuni communities

The representatives of the “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation met with the leaders of Herher, Kherkhan, Tsovategh, Machkalashen communities of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh to discuss various development programs to be implemented in those communities.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress” Edwin Grigoryan, the fund's Artsakh program manager, said that the development programs are aimed at improving the living conditions of the residents of those communities.

"In 2021, the foundation took into account a number of communities in the Martuni region, renovated houses and built new houses. In 2022, we have already provided funds for rural development programs.

Discussing the opportunities available in the villages, we decided to develop cattle breeding.

Viticulture will also be boosted; vineyards will be established.

Taking into account the fact that the residents of Martuni region have always been engaged in beekeeping, we will increase the number of beehives. Three families from the Herher community have already benefited from this program," said Grigoryan.

According to our interlocutor, due to the geographical location of Kherkhan and Tsovategh; cattle breeding will be developed in the mentioned communities.