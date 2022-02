US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the normalization process of the relations between Armenia and Turkey during a telephone conversation on February 8, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

February 9, 2022, 12:12 Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Blinken and Cavusoglu discussed also the additional steps the United States could take to support these efforts.