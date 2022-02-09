The “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation has renovated a house in the Herher community of the Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, which was seriously damaged during the 44-day war.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the beneficiary of the program Marat Grigoryan said that the roof of the house, the doors and the windows had been broken.

“Today we have all kinds of facilities, for which we thank the “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation," said Grigoryan.

According to the director of the foundation Grigor Bedyan, the structure has implemented its program thanks to willing people.

"They are always ready to support the improvement of the living conditions of the people of Artsakh," noted Bedyan.