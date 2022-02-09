Cumulative novel coronavirus cases worldwide have exceeded 400 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said, Tass informs.

February 9, 2022, 09:46 Coronavirus cases worldwide top 400 million — US university

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the university, which calculates its own statistics based on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, a total of 400,244,031 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,761,208 people have died.

The university’s data shows that the threshold of 300 million cases was crossed slightly more than a month ago, on January 7.

United States accounts for the majority of cases registered last month (15,149,517), followed by France (8,623,947), and India (6,463,821).