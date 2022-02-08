After the 44-Day Artsakh War in 2020, the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation continued its activities in Artsakh, focusing on a number of communities in the Martuni region, renovating and building community halls, first-aid stations, and apartments belonging to the families of fallen servicemen.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The foundation has renovated the apartment belonging to the family of Ararat Grigoryan, a resident of Herher community and a freedom fighter who has fallen in the 44-Day War.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the hero's mother mentioned that her son died on October 22, while defending the borders of the Homeland.

The hero's widow, Armenuhi Grigoryan, highlighted the importance of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation's readiness to stand by Artsakh and the people of Artsakh in the post-war period.

"The renovation program was presented to the foundation by the head of the community.

The work has been done properly, for which we are grateful to the Tufenkian Foundation.

I want the program to be continuous, so that everyone feels the support of good people. Thus, Artsakh will be able to get out of this difficult situation," said Grigoryan.

Grigor Bedyan, Director of the “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation, said that they will continue to renovate the houses of the servicemen fallen and wounded in the 44-day war; all those who did not spare their own lives for the defense of the homeland.