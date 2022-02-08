In January- February, 2022, the number of tourists visiting the Republic of Artsakh increased as compared to the same period of the previous year.
The number of tourists visiting Artsakh increases
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gohar Hayrapetyan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".
"For a month, 415 foreign tourists visited the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 90 in the same period last year.
374 of the tourists were the citizens of CIS member states; 41 tourists were hosted in Artsakh from other countries," said G. Hayrapetyan, emphasizing that the visitors have no security concerns.