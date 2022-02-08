In January- February, 2022, the number of tourists visiting the Republic of Artsakh increased as compared to the same period of the previous year.

February 8, 2022, 16:37 The number of tourists visiting Artsakh increases

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gohar Hayrapetyan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"For a month, 415 foreign tourists visited the Republic of Artsakh, as compared to 90 in the same period last year.

374 of the tourists were the citizens of CIS member states; 41 tourists were hosted in Artsakh from other countries," said G. Hayrapetyan, emphasizing that the visitors have no security concerns.