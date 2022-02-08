The Community Center of Tsovategh Reconstructed (Photos)

With the support of the Armenian Medical Foundation of America, the Armenian General Benevolent Union of Switzerland and the “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation, the community center of the village of Tsovategh in the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh has been rebuilt.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The first-aid station and the club of the village are situated in the community center.

"Since the 1990s, the community’s club and first aid station have operating in the community center. The building was in a bad condition, it really needed to be repaired.

The work started in late October 2021, "said the head of the community and thanked the “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation for the initiative.

Grigor Bedyan, Director of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation, said that after the 44-Day War, the foundation, in cooperation with the relevant bodies of Artsakh, decided to carry out its activities in Herher and the nearby communities of Martuni .

"A year ago we came to Tsovategh, this historical community and provided the residents with food.

And today we are very happy to see that almost all the conditions for residents are provided; the residents live their normal lives," Grigor Bedyan said and noted that in the near future they will expand the scope of their charitable programs in a number of other communities of Martuni region.

Anoush Sahakyan, a doctor at the Armenian Medical Foundation of the United States, said that the cooperation with the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation aims to upgrade the medical equipment and tools of about 30 first-aid station in the Martuni region.