Putin claims Russia promised political shelter to Ukraine’s Poroshenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he promised political shelter to Ukrainian ex-President Poroshenko, should he face difficulties.

 STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Back in the day, when Mr. Poroshenko was a President of Ukraine, I told him that, should he face any difficulties in the future, Russia is ready to provide him with political shelter," Putin said during a press conference with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Russian president, "Poroshenko was quite ironic on this matter back then."

"But today, I would like to reaffirm my offers, despite our serious disagreements on this issue, on the issue of settlement in Donbass," Putin continued.


     

Armenia MFA: This action of Azerbaijan government is blatant defiance to decision by UN court

Vahan Hunanyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, has issued a comment on the statement by the Azerbaijani minister of culture.

It is impossible to build peace in Europe without dialogue with Russia. Macron

At a press conference following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel...

Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh

Russia and France have reaffirmed the importance of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in resolving...

France's Macron thanks diplomats, military involved in return of 8 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

President of France Emmanuel Macron thanked French diplomats and military officials who have been involved...

Armenian, Austrian Foreign Ministers sign joint declaration

During the official opening ceremony of the Office of the Austrian Development Agency in Yerevan, Armenian...

Armenia-Turkey normalization to be “big step for entire region” – Austrian FM

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed support to the establishment of peace and...

Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan, Erdogan’s chief advisor discuss normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 226 calls over last week

On January 24 to February 4 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 226 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

2486 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia

2486 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health...

President Harutyunyan appointed new Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

On February 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Lusine...

Stepanakert airport director’s powers terminated ahead of time

By the order of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure...

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi starts Abu Dhabi-Yerevan-Abu Dhabi flights

As of Monday, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi airline has started operating the Abu Dhabi-Yerevan-Abu Dhabi flights,...

The Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union is one of the Diaspora-Artsakh cultural bridges. Director sums up the year

The offices of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union are in different parts of the...

Devotion is Immortality...Erik Hovsepyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War many devotees have fallen while defending the borders of the Homeland....

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

Macron arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky

Putin likely to visit Turkey, but no specific dates agreed yet. Peskov

Putin claims Russia promised political shelter to Ukraine’s Poroshenko

West cooked up ‘Russian threat’ to save face after Afghan flop, Zakharova

