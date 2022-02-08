Putin claims Russia promised political shelter to Ukraine’s Poroshenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he promised political shelter to Ukrainian ex-President Poroshenko, should he face difficulties.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Back in the day, when Mr. Poroshenko was a President of Ukraine, I told him that, should he face any difficulties in the future, Russia is ready to provide him with political shelter," Putin said during a press conference with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Russian president, "Poroshenko was quite ironic on this matter back then."

"But today, I would like to reaffirm my offers, despite our serious disagreements on this issue, on the issue of settlement in Donbass," Putin continued.