During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

February 8, 2022, 12:54 Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of them is Lieutenant Arsen Arzumanyan. Arsen Arzumanyan was born on September 4, 1996, in the city of Stepanakert. He graduated from the secondary school of the Ivanyan village of the region of Askeran. From 2013-2020 he studied Economics and Law at Mesrop Mashtots University.

“From 2014-2016 he performed compulsory military service in the Artsakh Republic Defense Army. Since 2017 he had served in the NSS of the Republic of Artsakh. On the very first day of the 44-Day Artsakh War, Arsen left for battlefield, fought in Eghnikner, Jrakan and Hadrut. He died on November 3, in the battles of the Sghnakh village.

He was awarded a number of medals for excellent performance of his combat tasks.

He has always been and will remain in my memories”," Lia, Arsen’s fiancee, told “Artsakhpress”.

Arsen Arzumanyan was posthumously awarded the Medals "For Courage" and "Combat Service".