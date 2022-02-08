Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh

Russia and France have reaffirmed the importance of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in resolving the issues in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, news.am informs, citing the Kremlin press service.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "While observing the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, we noted the positive role of Russian peacekeepers, who ensure the maintenance of the ceasefire and help establish a peaceful life. We reaffirmed the importance of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, including in resolving urgent humanitarian and socioeconomic issues in the region. The French president informed about the results of his recent joint videoconference with the President of the European Council, Mr. [Charles] Michel, with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia," Putin said.

In his turn, the French President noted that a number of other issues, in particular, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, were discussed during their talks.

"Here I want to express my joy that eight [Armenian] prisoners were released [by Azerbaijan] this morning. Our French crisis center has provided a plane to transport them [to Armenia]. Last Friday, we held a press conference with Presidents Aliyev and Pashinyan via video link, during which issues of missing persons, refugees, and a number of other issues were raised, which are also elements of stability.

During our talks with President Putin, we expressed joint views on a number of issues. I would like to welcome the role of your military on the border during a difficult time for Armenia and Azerbaijan. Also, both France and Russia have a corresponding role within the framework of the existing agreements of the Minsk Committee."