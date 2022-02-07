Washington and London have cooked up the threat of Russia ‘invading Ukraine’ for the sake of a "heroic fight" in order to carry out a provocation and then declare victory, which is a way to distract their public from their own domestic crises and restore the "undefeatable" image following the Afghan flop, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday, Tass informs.

February 7, 2022, 17:49 West cooked up ‘Russian threat’ to save face after Afghan flop, Zakharova

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The diplomat pointed out the repeated discussion on Europe’s fate in EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell’s blog posted on January 30 confirmed her earlier suspicions that the blog "leads a life of its own," while the European top diplomat "perhaps is not even aware of what sort of bizarre texts are posted on his behalf."

"The well-known psychedelic phobias by Western media about the ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine’ are under development in the forthcoming composition. However, time marches on and Russia is not attacking Ukraine. The calculation by the US who ordered this ‘tune’ and the British who joined the bandwagon is clear; they cooked up ‘the Russian threat’ themselves, they braced themselves for a ‘heroic fight’ against it, in order to commit a provocation and loudly declare their ‘victory’," the spokeswoman noted.

"Here you’ve got both an opportunity to divert attention away from their own political crises and a chance to pour billions into arming ‘immature democracies,’ and a way of reviving the image of the ‘invincible’ after the Afghan fiasco," she added.

The diplomat also pointed out Kiev’s financial losses from "the 'patriot games’ that unfolded over recent months," reiterating remarks by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who stated that the country has already lost $12.5 bln.

"As they say, you don’t need enemies with friends like this. Then again, we repeatedly said that the West is not concerned at all about Ukrainian interests," the spokeswoman concluded.