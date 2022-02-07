France's Macron thanks diplomats, military involved in return of 8 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

President of France Emmanuel Macron thanked French diplomats and military officials who have been involved in the process of returning 8 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “8 Armenian detainees were released by Azerbaijan and transferred from Baku to Yerevan. They were reunited with their families, from whom they had been separated for several months. Thanks to our diplomats, as well as our soldiers who were mobilized for this operation”, Macron tweeted.