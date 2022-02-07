On February 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Lusine Gharakhanyan from the post of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic, by her own request, the Presidential Office stated.

February 7, 2022, 15:10 President Harutyunyan appointed new Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Anahit Hakobyan was appointed Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic.

According to another Presidential decree, Lusine Gharakhanyan was appointed Adviser to the President of the Artsakh Republic.