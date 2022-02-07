By the order of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan, Erik Ohanyan’s powers as Stepanakert Airport company executive director have been terminated ahead of time—and under the Law on Joint-Stock Companies, news.am informs.

February 7, 2022, 14:46 Stepanakert airport director’s powers terminated ahead of time

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The duties of the executive director of the Stepanakert Airport have been temporarily assigned to its deputy executive director, Marat Hakobyan.