8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France Emmanuel Marcon and President of the European Council Charles Michel, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Here are the names of the released POWs:

1. Sargis Tarzyan

2. Vardges Balayan

3. Armen Petrosyan

4. Artur Babayan

5. Hmayak Sargsyan

6.Gurgen Galoyan

7.Grigor Kyureghyan

8.Vagharshak Maloyan