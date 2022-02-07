The offices of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union are in different parts of the world. Since the day of their establishment, from 1928 until today it has one goal: to preserve the Armenian culture and education, to contribute to the strengthening of the national culture and mother tongue.

February 7, 2022, 12:13 The Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union is one of the Diaspora-Artsakh cultural bridges. Director sums up the year

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the work done by the Artsakh office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union in 2021, “Artakhpress” has interviewed Director Hermine Avagyan.

She noted that even before the establishment of the office in Artsakh, Artsakh has always been under the attention of Hamazkayin's Central Committee; various programs have been implemented.

"To this day, Hamazkayin, without unnecessary advertising, without luxurious words, without great material opportunities, silently and energetically continues its patriotic activities in different centers of the Diaspora.

The activities of Hamazkayin's Artsakh office during the past years has been aimed at the revitalization of cultural life not only at Stepanakert, but especially at the rural communities. We have worked mainly in the border villages, but we have also implemented many projects in the cities and regional centers.

We have organized various cultural programs, including the youth of the villages and schoolchildren,” Avagyan said.

Hermine Avagyan noted that Hamazkayin's Artsakh office kept in touch with schools and universities, the Writers' Union, talented artists, and tried to present talented young artists abroad. The office has been and continues to be a Diaspora-Artsakh cultural bridge.

"During the 44-Day War, we launched an initiative entitled 'Hamazkayin for the Children of Artsakh.' In Yerevan, Dilijan and Abovyan we had organized classes for the displaced schoolchildren from Artsakh, which the children were attending with great pleasure. "During the 44-Day War, we launched an initiative entitled 'Hamazkayin for the Children of Artsakh.' In Yerevan, Dilijan and Abovyan we had organized classes for the displaced schoolchildren from Artsakh, which the children were attending with great pleasure.

After the war, this program has been transferred to Artsakh. There are groups in Stepanakert to strengthen the knowledge of painting, handicrafts and the Armenian language, in the community of Maghavuz of Martakert region - national song and dance, in Machkalashen of Martuni - national dance and handicrafts, in the village of Kaghartsi - national dance, and in Ashan - handicrafts and national dance groups.

A total of 200 children are currently participating in the program, and most of the teachers are from the occupied territories,” she said.

Speaking about the upcoming programs, H. Avagyan noted that there are many plans envisaged for the near future.

“If there is only peace, we will carry out all the envisaged programs,” she concluded.