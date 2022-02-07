During the 44-Day Artsakh War many devotees have fallen while defending the borders of the Homeland. Erik Hovsepyan was one of them.

February 7, 2022, 11:39 Devotion is Immortality...Erik Hovsepyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Erik Hovsepyan was born on July 19, 2001 in Artsakh's capital Stepanakert.

In 2007 he attended Stepankert High School N11 named after V. Jhangiryan. In 2019 he entered the "Physical Education-Sports Training" Department of the "Pedagogy and Sport" Faculty of the Artsakh State University.

On January 8, 2020, Erik Hovsepyan entered compulsory military service in Martakert. During the recent war, Erik has fallen heroically while performing a combat mission together with the commander on October 2.

"My son was very lively, friendly and conscientious. He was fond of sports. He regularly participated in the competitions organized among the the schoolchildren of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia and always won prizes. He had many dreams and goals," the hero's mother, Anoush Aleksanyan, told “Artsakhpress”.

Erik Hovsepyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" and "For Courage" Medals.