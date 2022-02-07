1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 142 coronavirus tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh, and from which 45 new cases of this disease were confirmed.

At present, 31 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 3,086 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 506 of them have come back positive.