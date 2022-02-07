Artsakhpress

Society

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 142 coronavirus tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh, and from which 45 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 31 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 3,086 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 506 of them have come back positive.


     

Politics

Armenian, Austrian Foreign Ministers sign joint declaration

During the official opening ceremony of the Office of the Austrian Development Agency in Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg signed a Joint Declaration, the Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson wrote on social media.

Economy

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

Society

President Harutyunyan appointed new Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

On February 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Lusine Gharakhanyan from the post of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic, by her own request, the Presidential Office stated.

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Military

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France Emmanuel Marcon and President of the European Council Charles Michel, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

Culture

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

Sport

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

Diaspora

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

The Greatest Threat Against the State of Israel Is Iran: Israeli Prime Minister

