Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett implied that ''Israel could launch a military strike against Iran even if the Islamic Republic and world powers revive their 2015 nuclear deal'', The Times of Israel reports.

February 7, 2022, 11:09 The Greatest Threat Against the State of Israel Is Iran: Israeli Prime Minister

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The greatest threat against the State of Israel is Iran,'' Bennett says at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. ''As the government, we are responsible for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program and, of course, we are monitoring the Vienna talks.

''Our position is well-known and clear: An agreement – according to the apparent terms – will damage the ability to deal with the nuclear program. Anyone who thinks that an agreement will increase stability is mistaken,'' he adds, according to a readout from his office. ''It will temporarily delay enrichment but all of us in the region will pay a heavy, disproportionate price for it.''