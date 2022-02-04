Artsakhpress

China Supports Russia’s Proposals on Security Guarantees in Europe: Statement

China understands and supports Russia’s proposals on security guarantees in Europe, according to the Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Chinese side is sympathetic to and supports the proposals put forward by the Russian Federation to create long-term legally binding security guarantees in Europe," the statement reads.

Russia and China also call on all states to strengthen dialogue and mutual trust, according to a joint statement adopted by the two countries on Friday.

"The sides call on all States to pursue well-being for all and, with these ends, to build dialogue and mutual trust, strengthen mutual understanding, champion such universal human values as peace, development, equality, justice, democracy, and freedom, respect the rights of peoples to independently determine the development paths of their countries," the statement says.

Moscow and Beijing also stress the need "to protect the United Nations-driven international architecture and the international law-based world order, seek genuine multipolarity with the United Nations and its Security Council playing a central and coordinating role, promote more democratic international relations, and ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development across the world," the statement says.


     

Armenian, Austrian Foreign Ministers sign joint declaration

During the official opening ceremony of the Office of the Austrian Development Agency in Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg signed a Joint Declaration, the Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson wrote on social media.

