In 2021, 5 new routes have been organized: Stepanakert-Dashushen-Stepanakert, Stepanakert-Krasni-Stepanakert, Stepanakert-Berkadzor-Stepanakert, Stepanakert-Karmir Shuka-Martuni-Nngi-Stepanakert, Stepanakert-Nngi-Martuni-Karmir Shuka-Stepanakert.

February 4, 2022, 17:16 Central Bus Station of Stepanakert will be improved

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Artsakh Republic Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Hayk Khanumyan, said at his annual end-of-year press conference.

In 2021 “The Central Bus Station” CJSC was provided with 10 buses by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. The Martakert bus station has been renovated. In 2022 it is planned to renovate the Martuni route procedural service and to carry out improvement works in the territory of the" Central Bus Station "CJSC," H. Khanumyan said.