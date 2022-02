Composer, musician, People’s Artist of Armenia, Artur Grigoryan has passed away at the age of 63 following a long illness, Director of the Armenian State Song Theater Armen Sargsyan said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The composer died at a hospital on February 4.