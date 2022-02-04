The export of firewood has been banned this year, which enables to curb deforestation to some extent.

February 4, 2022, 15:54 Steps taken to restore forests. The export of firewood banned. Minister

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Artsakh Republic Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Hayk Khanumyan, said at his annual end-of-year press conference.

" In 2020, 77,194 cubic meters of firewood was provided, of which 10,300 was exported. But in 2021, 32,000 cubic meters of firewood was provided, which has not been exported.

We have lost almost 50% of our forests as a result of the war.

Certain steps have been taken to restore forests, including afforestation in some places with the support of the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Armenia. In 2022 it is planned to map forest lands for more effective management of forest resources," H. Khanumyan said.