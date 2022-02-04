Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the administrative territory of Krasni community of Askeran region, where a new settlement is being built for the residents of Aknaghbyur community of the homonymous region, occupied by Azerbaijan, the Presidential Office stated.

February 4, 2022, 14:48 The President of the Republic got acquainted with the construction works of a new settlement being built for the residents of occupied Aknaghbyur

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State followed the construction process that started in November of the previous year. According to the project, 12 residential buildings with 216 apartments are planned to be built here. Arayik Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to those responsible, underscored the importance of creating opportunities for the residents to engage in agriculture.

The program is implemented by state funds, by order of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

The settlement will have playgrounds and infrastructure necessary for the life of the residents. It is planned to be put into operation in early 2023.