In the current year we plan to resettle 7000 of our displaced compatriots to Artsakh and, according to the months, we have made a corresponding schedule.

February 4, 2022, 13:48 This year we plan to resettle 7,000 of our displaced compatriots in Artsakh. Hayk Khanumyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Artsakh Republic Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Hayk Khanumyan, said at his annual end-of-year press conference.

"The ministry, in addition to its main functions, has also undertaken certain social programs related to the accommodation, security and other issues of the displaced.

In this regard, I would like to note that out of our total of 38,000 IDPs, out of 3,000 people who are unable to return to their homes for various reasons, 16,000 have returned to Artsakh at the moment," said the Minister and named the lack of the housing stock as the main obstacle.