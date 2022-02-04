During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland. One of them was Major Roma Lalayan.

February 4, 2022, 10:40 Devotion is immortality...Roma Lalayan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Roma Lalayan was born on April 26, 1984, in the village of Mets Tagher of Artsakh’s Hadrut region. He studied at the Military Institute after Vazgen Sargsyan, receiving the qualification of an artilleryman.

First, he served in the Haykazov artillery brigade, then in the Varanda military unit. In 2017, he was already the head of the artillery of the 2nd Defense Region of Martuni. Major Lalayan also participated in the April four-day war.

He was also a multiple champion of the Defense Army.

On September 27, 2020, when the enemy was attacking along the entire border, Major Lalayan was on the frontline. Due to his professional control of the artillery fire, the enemy suffered heavy losses.

On October 25, the hero died. Major Roma Lalayan was married. He has a son.

"Roman was very principled, very conservative towards national values. For him, the homeland was above everything; being an officer was his essence. He was on the frontline during the whole war,” his wife, Nune, told “Artsakhpress”.

Roma Lalayan was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" Medal and the "Combat Cross" Order of the First Degree.