The United States believes in indivisible security and wants to discuss with Russia how both sides understand the notion, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has told TASS in an interview.

February 4, 2022, 10:11 US believes in indivisible security, wants to discuss it with Russia - US diplomat

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We all believe in indivisibility of security. That's been in all of our founding documents everything we've agreed to," she said, when asked to comment on how the United States understand the obligation not to enhance its security for the benefit of other states, and whether Washington is still guided by the relevant provisions of the 1999 OSCE Charter for European Security and the Astana Declaration, adopted during the 2010 OSCE summit.

The Russian Foreign Ministry asked those questions to the US Department of State recently.

"Our concern is that it is actually Russia that is threatening indivisibility of security. It is Russia that has invaded Georgia, that has troops in Moldova against the will of that government and that has annexed Crimea and invaded the Donbass," the US diplomat continued.

The United States does not recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014.

"So we have to talk about both of us. How we understand the indivisibility of security and get back to a common understanding that preserves peace and security," Nuland added.

In her words, the people of Russia deserve security in the same way as the people of America do.

"They deserve prosperity, they deserve better healthcare just as our people do and those are the things we should be focusing on that nobody needs a big war right now and particularly not the parents, and the families in Russia who have kids sitting in the freezing cold hundred thousand troops on Russia's borders with Ukraine, another 30,000 going to Belarus," she said. "We don't need this."

"We need to be working on COVID. We need to be working on building back better. We need to be working on peace and security, indivisibility of security as you say," Nuland added.