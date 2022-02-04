US believes in indivisible security, wants to discuss it with Russia - US diplomat

The United States believes in indivisible security and wants to discuss with Russia how both sides understand the notion, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has told TASS in an interview.
The United States believes in indivisible security and wants to discuss with Russia how both sides understand the notion, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has told TASS in an interview.
During the official opening ceremony of the Office of the Austrian Development Agency in Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg signed a Joint Declaration, the Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson wrote on social media.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed support to the establishment of peace and...
United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmasur, Tsmakahogh...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a protocol on considering the powers of President...
Based on the need to improve the balance of powers of the branches of government, increase the efficiency...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Social media giant Facebook has seen its daily active users (DAUs) drop for the first time in its 18-year history, BBC News reports.
On February 3, High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation, organized an event, during...
The Khnkavan community of Artsakh’s Martakert region was founded 100-150 years ago.
Recently, the representative of the German Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Baden-Württemberg,...
51 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
4388 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the administrative territories of Noragyugh,...
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.
The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...
During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...
Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...
On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...
The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day