February 3, 2022, 16:11 The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed “Artsakhpress”.

"During the 44-Day War, a large number of houses on that street had been destroyed by shelling. "Based on the results of the research, it has been planned to build a new apartment building on the spot, and to provide the apartments not only to the residentswho live at that address, but also to the residents of the houses that are considered emergency, as well as to our displaced citizens," said M. Danielyan.

She noted that the building will have 6 floors with a total of 23 apartments. The apartments will be 1, 2, 3 and 4 rooms. The construction of the building is carried out with state funds and the contractor is "Haband" LLC.