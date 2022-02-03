On February 3, High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation, organized an event, during which the financing phase of the programs posted on the ahimnadram.com platform was launched.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Hakob Avanesyan, Assistant General Director of the "High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation, made an opening speech.

"We have gathered today to sum up the results of the long and responsible work that the foundation's staff has been engaged in over the past few months.

This meeting is also an opportunity to thank the people who have an inconspicuous but special role in the establishment of the foundation, as well as our compatriots around the world, who stood by the people of Artsakh at this crucial moment," he said. Avanesyan said.

According to Emma Petrosyan, Head of the Fund's Department for Relations with International Organizations, the organization has adopted 15 business and charitable programs.

In order to implement these ideas, on December 10, the foundation organized for the first time an unprecedented telethon in Artsakh, entitled "Stand by Artsakh. 15 days after the start of the telethon a report on the raised funds has been published.

At the moment, the amount is 92 million 137 thousand drams, 1000 euros and 25,050 dollars. We thank everyone who has contributed to the implementation of this idea," said Petrosyan.