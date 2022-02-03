The youth of Khnkavan contributes to the prosperity of the Motherland with their work: Head of Community

The Khnkavan community of Artsakh’s Martakert region was founded 100-150 years ago.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of Khnkavan Lorik Abrahamyan said that in 1929 the settlement was considered a community together with the neighboring Vaghuhas, but in 2001 the villages separated.

"I have been the head of Khnkavan community since 2007. I can say that during my tenure, our village has received a lot of attention from the Government of the Artsakh Republic. Recently, the houses of the families of the fallen freedom fighters have been overhauled, and new houses have been built from the ground up for four families," said Abrahamyan said.

Lorik Abrahamyan noted that there is a community hall, an aid station and a club in the village, which need to be repaired. Residents are provided with electricity, but the community is not supplied with gas.

"In 1994, we turned one of the shops in the village into an elementary school. After receiving primary education, students continue their education at Vaghuhas School. We do not have a kindergarten, but we have 18 preschool children in the village," he said.

"All the residents of the village are provided with jobs. Some of them work at Base Metals and are also engaged in agriculture. No one can imagine their day without work," said the head of the community.