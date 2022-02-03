Recently, the representative of the German Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Baden-Württemberg, Pastor Tiratur Sardaryan was in Artsakh and Armenia on a charitable mission.

February 3, 2022, 12:11 Stepanakert Rehabilitation Center provided with equipment

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was hosted at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre. With the support of the Primate of the German Diocese the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre in Stepanakert purchased two large air conditioners for the center's canteen and game room, 8 refrigerators for hospital rooms, and 2 cold water dispensers.

Father Tiratur Sardaryan got acquainted not only with the activities of the center but also with the process of the treatment of our beneficiaries.

They also discussed a number of programs which are planned to be implemented in the future as a result of joint cooperation. We are thankful to the representation of the German Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church for its attention and continuous cooperation.