During the official opening ceremony of the Office of the Austrian Development Agency in Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg signed a Joint Declaration, the Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson wrote on social media.

February 3, 2022, 11:38 Armenian, Austrian Foreign Ministers sign joint declaration

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Declaration relates to the framework strategy of the 2022-2024 Austrian development cooperation with the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries.