World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed support to the establishment of peace and stability in South Caucasus, noting that Vienna will continue to care and show its dedication to the region and Armenia.
United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmasur, Tsmakahogh...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a protocol on considering the powers of President...
Based on the need to improve the balance of powers of the branches of government, increase the efficiency...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...
51 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the administrative territories of Noragyugh,...
3-year-old Monica, who has serious health problems, needs our support.
In 2019 the “Civic Hub" NGO was established in Stepanakert.
38 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
As a part of the new housing program, work has begun in the direction of constructing more than 3,000...
"Extended Day School” program will be introduced in the community of Aghavno of Kashatagh region.
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.
The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...
During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...
Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...
On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...
The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
