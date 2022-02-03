Putin lauds Russian-Chinese relations as model of efficiency, responsibility

Relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented level and become a model of efficiency, responsibility and aspiration for the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for China’s Xinhua news agency, published on the Kremlin website on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The article, titled Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership, came out ahead of Putin’s February 4 visit to Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

According to the Russian president, he is "pleased to address directly the large Chinese and foreign audience of Xinhua, the world's largest news agency."