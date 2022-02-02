President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the administrative territories of Noragyugh, Hovsepavan, Astghashen and Aygestan communities of Askeran region, where separate residential districts are being built for the residents displaced from the communities of Azokh and Drakhnik of Hadrout region, Karin Tak of Shoushi region, Avetaranots, Sghnakh, Jraghatsner, Moskhumhat and Madatashen of Askeran region, occupied in the aftermath of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.

February 2, 2022, 18:30 President Harutyunyan followed the construction process of new settlements being built for the internally displaced residents

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of State got acquainted with the process of housing construction, discussed on sites the existing problems with the people in charge of urban development.

In order to engage in economic activities, each of the more than 700 two-, three-, four- and five-room private houses will be provided with adjacent land plots of 1200-1500 sq/m. Landscaping works will be carried out in the areas of new settlements and dwelling districts, as well as orchards and greenhouses will be established, that will allow giving a fundamental solution to the employment issue of the residents.

The apartments being built with state and charitable means are planned to be commissioned in several stages. The housing problem of the significant part of the internally displaced families will be solved in the current year.

President Harutyunyan instructed the officials responsible for the construction and those of the relevant state and community structures, to complete the construction works in rapid pace and within the shortest timeframe possible, strictly observing the high quality standards.

During the visit, the President was accompanied by Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan.