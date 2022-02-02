Russian, Belarusian troops switch to combat cohesion in joint drills in Belarus

Troops from Russia and Belarus switched to their combat cohesion as part of an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force on Belarusian soil, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Units and military formations of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus participating in an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force have switched to their combat cohesion at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds," the ministry said in a statement.

During the combat cohesion stage, the participating troops are practicing defensive operations and measures to fight illegal armed gangs, the ministry specified.

The motorized infantry, the crews of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, the teams of artillery guns and anti-tank missile systems are engaged in qualification tactical and gunnery exercises, combat vehicle driving and other drills, the statement says.

The troops of both countries "are practicing various techniques and methods of warfare in single combat formations," the ministry added.