Ukrainian Foreign Minister rules out special status for Donbass

Ukrainian authorities rule out providing special status and veto power to Donbass, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview for Rzeczpospolita, published Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No Ukrainian region will have a right power for national state decisions. This is set in stone! There will be no special status, as Russia imagines it, no voting power," he said.

"We are carrying out a very deep de-centralization reform, and we are ready to work on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. But the Minsk Agreements begin with security issues. The political part is in second place. So, everyone must first focus on security," the Minister added.

The peaceful settlement in Donbass is based on the Minsk Agreements, which imply ceasefire, withdrawal of forces, amnesty, restoration of economic ties, and a dialogue with representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) on a deep constitutional reform, which must result in a de-centralization with a special status provided to certain parts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine.

However, the negotiations process effectively stalled because of Ukraine’s refusal to implement the political clauses of the Minsk Agreements. In particular, Kiev rejects a direct dialogue with DPR and LPR, opposes setting the special status of the region in the Constitution, and demands that the Donbass part of the border with Russia is transferred under Kiev’s control before implementing the political clauses, despite the logic of the Minsk Agreement being in reverse.

     

Armenia-Turkey normalization to be “big step for entire region” – Austrian FM

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed support to the establishment of peace and stability in South Caucasus, noting that Vienna will continue to care and show its dedication to the region and Armenia.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried out by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh was 9,242,113 thousand drams,which at the end of the year amounted to 25,460,300 thousand drams and 19,366,600 thousand drams at the expense of extra-budgetary means, making a total of 44,826,900 thousand drams, which is the largest volume allocated to the capital investment program of the Artsakh Republic of all times.

3-year-old Monica needs our support

3-year-old Monica, who has serious health problems, needs our support.

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Russian, Belarusian troops switch to combat cohesion in joint drills in Belarus

