Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed support to the establishment of peace and stability in South Caucasus, noting that Vienna will continue to care and show its dedication to the region and Armenia.

February 2, 2022, 16:12 Armenia-Turkey normalization to be “big step for entire region” – Austrian FM

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: FM Schallenberg was speaking in Yerevan at a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.

FM Schallenberg said Austria encourages the solution of conflicts in the region and welcomes the new dialogue between Armenia and Turkey for normalization. The Austrian FM said that the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey will be a big step for the entire region.

“We must work for easing tensions and building trust in the region. In my opinion the element which is very interesting is that very conscious steps are being made in the direction of normalizing relations with your neighbor Turkey, which would be a big step for the entire region and for the people of Armenia,” the Austrian FM said.