3-year-old Monica needs our support

3-year-old Monica, who has serious health problems, needs our support.

February 2, 2022, 15:58

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress”, the baby's mother, Gayane Beglaryan, said that her daughter had been diagnosed with a malignant liver tumor (stage 4) with lung lesions.

Monica needs a liver transplant. Now she has to undergo a course of chemotherapy. The doctors have already started the first course. The chemotherapy, God willing, will be followed by a surgery in Germany.

"There are funds, as well as relatives and friends that support us," said G. Beglaryan.

Below are presented the accounts through which you can carry out money transfers:

Artsakhbank AMD - 5449 0600 5004 4793 ( Andranik Grigoryan )

Райффайзенбанк RUB - 5379 6530 1975 2334 (Лыжина Карина Александровна)

ПриватБанк EUR - 4731 2191 2153 2430 (Бегларян Карина Арайковна)