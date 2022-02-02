In 2019 the “Civic Hub" NGO was established in Stepanakert.

February 2, 2022

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The organization is aimed at raising the level of legal awareness of young people in Artsakh and through their active participation to strengthen democracy in Artsakh.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the co-founder of the organization Lusine Hambardzumyan mentioned that during the elections their structure carried out an observation mission, monitoring programs, various discussions and courses.

"Every week we have an informal course, we invite specialists from different fields, also from the Republic of Armenia. "Civic Hub" has brought anti-cafe culture to Artsakh, where visitors can work alone or in a team.

We will expand the initiatives in the near future, involving more young people. All our programs will continue, as well as many other interesting, constructive initiatives are expected," said Hambardzumyan.