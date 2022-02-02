The first friendly match between Armenia and Israel Futsal national teams took place in Beer Sheva on February 1.
Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia beat Israel 9:2.
United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, held a telephone conversation on February 1, discussing also the current process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey, the NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmasur, Tsmakahogh...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a protocol on considering the powers of President...
Based on the need to improve the balance of powers of the branches of government, increase the efficiency...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...
On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried out by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh was 9,242,113 thousand drams,which at the end of the year amounted to 25,460,300 thousand drams and 19,366,600 thousand drams at the expense of extra-budgetary means, making a total of 44,826,900 thousand drams, which is the largest volume allocated to the capital investment program of the Artsakh Republic of all times.
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...
In 2019 the “Civic Hub" NGO was established in Stepanakert.
38 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
As a part of the new housing program, work has begun in the direction of constructing more than 3,000...
"Extended Day School” program will be introduced in the community of Aghavno of Kashatagh region.
The Khachmach village of Artsakh’s Askeran region was founded in the middle of the 17th century. The...
33 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
During 2021, 5212 acts were registered in the sphere of registration of Civil Acts of the Artsakh Republic.
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.
The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...
During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...
Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...
On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...
The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
