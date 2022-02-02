Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

February 1, 2022 13:21

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried out by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh was 9,242,113 thousand drams,which at the end of the year amounted to 25,460,300 thousand drams and 19,366,600 thousand drams at the expense of extra-budgetary means, making a total of 44,826,900 thousand drams, which is the largest volume allocated to the capital investment program of the Artsakh Republic of all times.