2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

The Olympic torch relay of the 2022 Winter Games kicked off on Wednesday in the Chinese capital of Beijing, reports TASS.

The solemn ceremony to launch a three-day relay was held at the Olympic park in the north of Beijing.

The relay is scheduled between February 2 and 4, 2022 (date of the opening of the Games) with the participation of 1,200 torchbearers. The three host zones of the Games Beijing’s city proper, Beijing’s Yanqing District and the city of Zhangjiakou in the neighboring Hebei Province are welcoming this traditional relay.

Due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus the route and distance of the Olympic torch relay was significantly reduced. The relay will be held without spectators in attendance along the whole distance.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.