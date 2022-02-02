On February 1, “Metro” Theater of Yerevan presented the play “Dialogue that makes us live" at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth palace.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The play is based on the stories of the immortal hero of the 44-day Artsakh war Vardan Amalyan.

As "Artsakhpress" reports, before the performance, Father Nerses Asryan delivered a prayer:

"Frequently visiting the Stepanakert Memorial, I have a feeling that some of the relatives of the fallen servicemen just live there; a part of their lives has been moved there.

We have reached a point where as a Christian we truly feel what the immortality of spirits means, what it means not to completely cut ties with our loved ones who are on the other side of the life and we realize that one day our souls will need each other again to communicate.

I think that David Amalyan has the same feelings. And this is the reality for a Christian. There is no notion of "death" for us. There is a temporary world where we live and there is eternity, where we will all eventually reach," said Father Nerses Asryan.

Director Edgar Mehrabyan mentioned that the need to show the play “Dialogue that makes us live" in Artsakh was really felt.

‘We wanted to convey a message to the audience through our performance. We set ourselves a task of conveying Vardan Amalyan's stories, thoughts and philosophy from the stage," said E. Mehrabyan.

According to Vardan's father, RA Honored Artist Davit Amalyan, his son had been creating until he was 14 years old, although his friends state that during the war he started writing down his thoughts again.

"After Vardan’s death my life has become more decisive "," David Amalyan said.