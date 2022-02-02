Putin says Russia's fundamental concerns were ignored

Vladimir Putin said that the US response on security guarantees makes it clear that Russia's fundamental concerns were ignored, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: At a news conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Russian president said that Moscow was carefully analyzing the 26 January responses received from the US and NATO to the proposals on security guarantees.

"It is already clear, I informed the Prime Minister about this -- that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored. We did not see an adequate consideration of our three key requirements, "Putin said.

Putin added that Russia had not seen adequate consideration of three key demands regarding NATO expansion, the renunciation of the deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and the return of the NATO bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO founding act was signed."