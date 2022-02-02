Artsakhpress

Putin says Russia's fundamental concerns were ignored

Vladimir Putin said that the US response on security guarantees makes it clear that Russia's fundamental concerns were ignored, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: At a news conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Russian president said that Moscow was carefully analyzing the 26 January responses received from the US and NATO to the proposals on security guarantees.

"It is already clear, I informed the Prime Minister about this -- that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored. We did not see an adequate consideration of our three key requirements, "Putin said.

Putin added that Russia had not seen adequate consideration of three key demands regarding NATO expansion, the renunciation of the deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and the return of the NATO bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO founding act was signed."


     

President Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmashur, Tsmakahogh and Haterk communities of Martakert region

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmasur, Tsmakahogh and Haterk communities of Martakert region, the Presidential Office stated.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried out by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh was 9,242,113 thousand drams,which at the end of the year amounted to 25,460,300 thousand drams and 19,366,600 thousand drams at the expense of extra-budgetary means, making a total of 44,826,900 thousand drams, which is the largest volume allocated to the capital investment program of the Artsakh Republic of all times.

The construction of 957 residential houses launched in Artsakh

As a part of the new housing program, work has begun in the direction of constructing more than 3,000 apartments.

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

