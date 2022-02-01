Lavrov, Blinken to discuss Russian reaction to US solutions on security. Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart Antony Blinken will discuss Moscow’s reaction to the US solutions on Russia’s proposals in the security sphere in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS, noting that following the conversation, a commentary by Lavrov for the media is expected.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The main subject [of the upcoming phone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken] is the reaction of the Russian side to the American solutions on Russia's proposals in the sphere of security guarantees. It is expected that following the phone conversation, Sergey Lavrov will comment on the situation in media outlets," the statement said.